Siddhartha Malhotra could replace Akshay Kumar in ‘Rowdy Rathore’

Audience favourite ‘Rowdy Rathore’ starring Akshay Kumar is all set for a sequel. The 2012 film also starred Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.

This film was helmed by Prabhu Deva and was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. Akshay Kumar wowed the audience with his dual roles in ‘Rowdy Rathore.’

The action-entertainer was the south film remake extended to mixed reviews from the critics but audiences loved the film and it became a blockbuster at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Now the it is sequel is in talks and there are speculations that Sidharth Malhotra will be replacing Khiladi in the film.

According to the buzz, ‘Shersha’ actor Siddhartha Malhotra will be playing the role of a cop in the film and has said ‘yes’ to the role.

And the makers may begin shooting the film within the next two months, since they are now focused on assembling a cast. There is no official announcement about the cast but the buzz is not even denied by the makers, but fans are eager to know more about the sequel.