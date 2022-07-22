Siddharth Sen talks about Janhvi’s performance in ‘Good luck Jerry’

Janvi Kapoor’s ‘GoodLuck Jerry’ is all set to release on Hotstar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble, including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi Kapoor has taken numerous lessons and dialect coaching for her role in the movie. Here’s what Director Siddharth Sen has to tell us about Janhavi Kapoor’s performance in this movie.

Director Siddharth Sen talks about Janhavi Kapoor, “Working with Janhvi was absolutely fun and I truly mean it. For instance, before starting the shoot on the very first location in Vasipathana near Patiala I asked her to come and see the location and get a feel of it so she came she rocked through the location with her entourage and came to me and appreciated it as any other actor or star would.”

“She was about to leave and I told her you could leave as you have that option I can’t stop you but if you really want to live Jerry you will have to live in this world, be with people who live here behave like them talk like them. The next moment I saw her sitting on the footpath and reading the script I thought she was just trying to make me happy because I told her, but from that day she literally lived there she was sleeping on set, playing cards, learning magic tricks, riding auto rickshaws, play cricket, literally everything!”, she added.

Produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions, and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is directed by Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with the crime comedy releasing on July 29, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.