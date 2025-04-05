‘Sicko Mode’ intensifies: Travis Scott adds extra show to India Tour

Great news for rap fans as popular hip-hop artist Travis Scott is set to make his India debut with the Circus Maximus World Tour. Known for his pulsating and electric sets, Scott creates a captivating atmosphere brimming with energy. Scott is bringing his tour to New Delhi on October 18, 2025. Previously, he was supposed to perform his greatest hits in a one-night show. However, the most recent announcement from the organisers has sent fans into a frenzy. The ‘Trance’ hitmaker has added another Indian stop to his roaster on popular demand.

On Saturday, BookMyShow Live announced another show on October 19, 2025, at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to overwhelming demand. The decision emphasises the global rap icon’s global stardom and his impressive fanbase in the subcontinent. With Travis Scott taking the Delhi stage for two days, fans can expect a memorable musical extravaganza oozing with fervorous beats.

Advertisement

UTOPIA CAN’T STOP Due to astronomical demand we’ve added a new show on 19th October!

Waiting room goes live at 1 PM IST sharp and tickets sales starts at 1.30 PM IST! Get in and get ready to snag those tickets! ⏳ #TravisScottIndia pic.twitter.com/fXhWKaFX5u — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) April 5, 2025

The slated concert is part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, associated with his 2023 smash-hit album ‘Utopia.’ The tour kicked off in North Carolina in October 2023 and will conclude in Tokyo in November 2025. If you’re planning to attend the concert, here are some must-listen tracks to get you concert-ready.

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

FE!N

goosebumps

Fair Trade

Trance

SICKO MODE

MY EYES

4×4

WHAT TO DO?

YOSEMITE

MELTDOWN

Scott’s music features a powerful fusion of traditional hip-hop and lo fi, often described as ambient. Apart from music, Travis has also ventured into brand collaborations with Nike, Dior, and McDonald’s. Moreover, the rap icon has launched his Cactus Jack record label, and headlined major music festivals worldwide.

Also Read: Elle Woods returns! ‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series, ‘Elle’ announced

In recent times, India has become an emerging hotspot for international gigs. Globally celebrated artists including Coldplay, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, and Ed Sheeran have dazzled their Indian fanbases.

If you are a Travis fan or love listening to new hip-hop artists, be ready as the Circus Maximus Tour will blow you away!