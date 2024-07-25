Shweta Tiwari to be seen next in upcoming series of Dharma Productions

Actor Shweta Tiwari is known for delivering some strong and memorable characters in many television and OTT series, including the latest “Indian Police Force” by Rohit Shetty. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, she talked about her upcoming projects and the challenges she faced during her shift from TV to film.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she shared that she is working on a series by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production in which she will play a powerful female character. She said, “I’m doing Dharma Productions’ upcoming web series. In that, I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes (laughs). It was a very challenging role and that’s why I wanted to do it.”

She also accepted that even though she has worked as a lead actress in many television series but in order to explore other genres she is ready to play smaller roles. “ I’ve been a lead face in television but when I’m stepping out and foraying into something else, I want to explore different parts. I know that I’ve to accept smaller roles if I want to work with a certain director or an actor. I want to make my debut in different avenues every five years,” she added.

Advertisement

She also talked about discrimination that she faced when entering the film industry after giving some successful performances in many TV serials. She said, “There’s this very famous director who I don’t want to name. This one time he called me for a role in his film. He told me the character perfectly suited me and that he really wanted me to do it. And then he said, ‘But the problem is, you’re a TV actor.”

Shweta added, “I told him that if that’s the case, why did you call me in the first place? He only called me to narrate the story and to say it to me that I’m just a TV actor! I don’t know why he even asked me to meet him. I said to him, ‘Okay, fine.’ And left. ”

Shweta Tiwari has worked in many popular TV shows including “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Mere dad ki dulhan” and many more. She was last seen Rohit Shetty’s OTT series “ Indian Police Forc”. She will also be seen in his coming movie “Singham Again”.