Superstar Shruti Hassan has joined hands with OZiva, one of India’s leading nutrition brand to drive #MyPCOSStory movement to spread awareness about PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

The movement, which is in its second year, aims to encourage women suffering from the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) to talk about the condition openly and remove the stigma associated with it. The effort is going into enabling a platform where every woman feels empowered to help others like them and get better by sharing their experiences and insights.

“It is high time that we, women, open up and speak about PCOS and the issues that come with it. The lack of awareness and stigma around it makes it very difficult for women to get the support and guidance they need to control the condition. OZiva’s #MyPCOSStory movement is a wonderful initiative towards creating a platform for women with PCOS. By creating open conversations we will be better equipped to manage the condition,” says Shruti Hassan.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular menstrual cycles, difficulty getting pregnant, increase in body weight, acne, pimples and/or facial hair along with multiple cysts on ovaries. Keeping these health concerns in mind, OZiva seeks to garner more interest in the 2020 edition of the campaign, in a bid to reach out to the burgeoning social media user base, where women participation and interaction is growing every day.

Speaking about the initiative, Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva said, “Although PCOS is a common syndrome in India and across the world, there is a serious lack of awareness about the condition, which leads to various misconceptions. With September being PCOS awareness month, we felt the need to invest our energies towards a strong community mobilization campaign to fight this disorder that is rapidly affecting women across all ages.”

By initiating this movement ‘to be better, har tarah se’, OZiva hopes to bring women suffering from PCOS and social media influencers forward, encouraging users to participate, post and share their stories online. This will be an ongoing campaign for the entire month of September.