Shruti Haasan breaks silence on parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce

Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s daughter, Shruti Haasan reflects on her parents’ separation and how they always prioritise her and Akshara Haasan’s wellbeing. Talking about it, Shruti acknowledged that she received a comfortable life which took a pivotal turn after her parents decided to split. In a recent conversation, the actress broke her silence on her family dynamics and why financial independence is a requirement for women.

Veteran star Kamal Haasan and Sarika felt the sparks during the shooting of the 1984 film, ‘Raaj Tilak.’ Subsequently, the duo tied the knot. However, marriage wasn’t completely smooth sailing for them. Despite their efforts to make it work, they ultimately split. Their divorce was finalised in 2004. Kamal and Sarika are parents to Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shruti Hasaan stated, “See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts. But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed. That’s when I realised the value of financial independence and personality-dependent independence. Especially being a daughter and seeing that mumma walked out of a marriage, it taught me an important lesson on why it is important for a woman to be independent.”

Elaborating further, the actress added, “I would also like to say that we don’t need to announce, ‘I am an independent feminist’… we don’t need to do it every day, it is a very silent, ‘un-applauded’ battle, truly. A lot of women relate to this one topic that there is no one to applaud for us, we’ll have to do it ourselves, we have to live every day and pay our bills and it’s a normal part of life.”

When probed if their parents’ divorce was difficult for her and Akshara, Shruti replied in affirmative. “Of course, it is painful, for the children as well as the parents. This is a normal part of so many homes today. And it is not like it is painful only when the parents are getting separated. There are homes, where, for society, the parents live together, sometimes there is more pain in those homes because it’s hidden.”

She iterated that when her parents were together, they were the most beautiful couple for her. Given that the entire family was in the film business, they had a tight-knit bond. However, Shruti added that her parents handled their split very maturely and were clear in their communications. Even though they tried hard to make it work, things didn’t look up. “They tried a lot (to be together), but they couldn’t. Individually, they are two very talented people. I am happy they are still my parents. If they are happy separately, then it is good for us also.”