Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked, singer cautions fans against spam

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has revealed that someone has hacked her social media account on platform X (formerly Twitter) since February 13, 2025.

The singer took to Instagram to inform her followers about the breach, expressing frustration over her unsuccessful attempts to regain access.

Advertisement

In her post, Ghoshal stated, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

The singer urged her fans to stay vigilant and avoid interacting with any posts or links shared from her hacked account, warning that they could be spam or phishing attempts.

She reassured fans that she would communicate any official updates regarding the situation through her verified Instagram account via video messages.

The X hacking incident follows Shreya Ghoshal’s recent involvement in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Anti-Obesity campaign. The singer shared a video endorsing the initiative, calling it a “fantastic campaign” to raise awareness about obesity — an issue she described as the need of the hour for a rapidly progressing India.

Ghoshal personally received the nomination from Prime Minister Modi to join the campaign alongside actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, and Nirahua, highlighting her influential role in promoting health-conscious movements.