Manish Malhotra left Priyanka Chopra in tears during ‘Dostana’ shoot

Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana’ with Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan, emerged as a commercial success. The film’s iconic soundtrack and especially the track ‘Desi Girl’ is still a fan favourite. However, PeeCee was in tears after Manish Malhotra accidentally sent her a text meant for Karan Johar, where he implied that he did not like the actress.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed on Lehren Retro that she was in shock after learning that Priyanka actually cried on the set of ‘Dostana.’ The incident took place when the song ‘Desi Girl’ was about to be filmed.

Bharathi S Pradhan recalled while talking to Priyanka’s mother that during the film, Priyanka and Manish did not get along. Notably, it was the actress and the designer’s first film together. During the shoot, there was “some problem” between them and they “did not get along.”

Talking about it, Madhu said that during the last leg of the shoot in Mumbai, when they were shooting for ‘Desi Girl’ producer Karan Johar texted Manish Malhotra to rush to the set. “He messaged Manish, ‘Film City aa jao. Last day hai. Isse tumko chutkara mil jayega. (Come to Film City. It’s the last day. You will get rid of her)’, or something like that.” Recalling, Manish’s response, she said, that he wrote, “Thank god it’s my last day with Priyanka.” However, instead of texting Karan, Manish sent this text to Priyanka. Naturally, she was taken aback when she saw the text.

Madhu continued, “When Priyanka got this message ‘thank god it’s my last day, chutkara mil jayega,’ naturally she started crying.” While PeeCee was in tears, Karan messaged Manish asking what he had done, as “she was crying on set.” Manish realised that he had accidentally texted her. Madhu Chopra stated that this was a “big faux pax.” However, while things could have gone downhill, Priyanka Chopra straight up asked Manish Malhotra, “What have I done?”. Talking about it, her mother said, “She handled it so beautifully that instead of becoming enemies forever, they became the closest friends.” Mashu Chopra also stated that the ace designer also visited Priyanka when she was shooting in Nice.

On the work front, Priyanka has back-to-back releases coming up. She has ‘The Bluff,’ ‘Heads of State’ and ‘Citadel’ season 2 in the pipeline.