Shreya Ghoshal promises divine experience with her song ‘Namo Shankara’ for Lord Shiva

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Barso Re’, ‘Aami Je Tomar’, ‘Ve Kamleya’ and others, is all set to release her new track ‘Namo Shankara’ on Monday.

The track is an ode to Lord Shiva, and promises to touch hearts with its devotional essence. Shreya announced on her social media, sharing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate Mahadev through music.

On Monday, Shreya took to her Instagram, and shared the poster of the song. She wrote in the caption, “Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva. Coming soon! Stay tuned”.

‘Namo Shankara’ promises a deeply devotional and spiritual experience, filled with reverence for Mahadev. Fans are eagerly excited to witness this divine melody and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, as Shreya Ghoshal’s voice adds to the festivities.

2024 has been an incredible year for Shreya Ghoshal, with two massive hits. Her songs ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Angaaron’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ became chartbusters, further cementing her place as a music industry legend.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal appeared on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, and crooned a special rendition of the song ‘Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina’ for veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

A promo video shared by the makers of the show featured Sonu and Shreya at the hot seat, as Sonu tells Big B, “I and Shreya thought that we will do something special for you. This is the first time we are doing this. This is just our love for you”.

The clip then showed Sonu singing the Hindi version of the song, and Shreya singing the song in Bangla. While Sonu was dressed in a crimson coloured suit, Shreya donned a beautiful black saree. ‘Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina’ is from the film ‘Abhimaan’ which starred Big B and his wife Jaya Bachchan.