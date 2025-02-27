Shreya Ghoshal on young girls singing ‘Chikni Chameli’: “It feels embarrassing”

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently opened up about feeling uneasy when young girls perform her more provocative songs without understanding the lyrics. During a conversation with Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Shreya Ghoshal reflected on the unintended impact of some of her songs, particularly ‘Chikni Chameli.’

Acknowledging that she has sung a few songs with suggestive undertones, Shreya admitted that seeing children as young as five or six sing along makes her self-conscious.

“There’s a fine line between being sensuous and objectifying women. When I see little girls singing ‘Chikni Chameli’ without knowing what it means, I feel embarrassed,” Shreya Ghoshal shared.

The singer emphasized that such songs aim to be fun and entertaining, but they significantly influence impressionable minds. Shreya recalled instances where young fans eagerly performed her songs in front of her, leaving her uncomfortable. “They come to me and say, ‘Can I sing this in front of you?’ I don’t want that. It doesn’t sound good,” she added.

Over the years, Shreya has become more conscious about the kind of songs she chooses. While she believes there’s nothing wrong with women expressing their sensuality through music, she hopes for more thoughtful lyrics.

“If a woman were writing these songs, the language might have been more graceful. It’s all about perspective,” she explained.

Highlighting the significant influence of music and cinema in India, Shreya stressed the importance of setting responsible benchmarks in the industry.

Objectification of women in Bollywood songs has been a major concern in the industry, where they present women as mere objects of lust, instead of well-developed characters with agency and depth. The trend has been around for decades, with most songs depicting women as passive, sensual objects whose sole purpose is to satisfy the male gaze.

Lyrics usually revolve around physical appearance, and the visual that goes with it usually shows women wearing revealing clothes and provocatively dancing, both emphasizing the notion that they are only valuable for their looks.