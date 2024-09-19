Shraddha Kapoor channels Sridevi’s elegance in her latest photoshoot

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared pictures from her latest photoshoot as she channelled legendary actor late Sridevi.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Luv Ka The End’ actress, who has 93.1 million followers on the social media platform, posted her breathtaking pictures from the photoshoot of a renowned magazine.

“Sridevi ji – my inspiration. Every time I dress, talk, walk or shoot, I think of the grace with which she came within all her performances. Yeh, apke liye,” she captioned the pictures with a heart emoji. The 37-year-old actress also added a song titled ‘Naa Jaane Kahan Se’ from Sridevi’s 1998 film ‘Chaalbaaz’ sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Amit Kumar.

In the pictures, Shraddha was seen happily posing in an elegant Indo-western attire. In the second picture, the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ fame actor donned an off-shoulder white dress that made her awe-inspiring.

In the third and fourth, the actress shifted her gears towards the traditional outfits that can take anyone’s breath away. Shraddha posed confidently in a cream-coloured saree with a touch of silver glitter.

In the last snapshot, Shraddha smiled for the camera in a silver coloured traditional outfit that made her spectacular.

Shraddha’s post has received immense love and appreciation from her die-hard admirers and fans all around.

Legendary actress Sridevi took her last breath on February 24, 2018, in the United Arab Emirates. She was last seen in her 300th film titled ‘Mom’ helmed by Ravi Udyawar. She also made a special cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’ helmed by ‘Raanjhanaa’ fame director Aanand L. Rai.

On the work front, Shraddha was last featured in the 2024 horror-comedy ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Atul Srivastava, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Anya Singh and Arvind Bilgaiyan in crucial roles.

The 2024 blockbuster also featured a special cameo appearance by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan, leaving numerous questions for the horror universe.

For the unversed, ‘Stree 2’ has gained a new benchmark and became the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ helmed by Atlee’s lifetime collection in India.

The revenge drama also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Amritha Aiyer, Leher Khan and Girija Oak in pivotal roles.