Shraddha Kapoor arrives in Spain for Luv Ranjan’s shoot

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s most anticipated Luv Ranjan’s next has been the talk of the town for a long time. The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

While talking on her social media, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the shoot as she reaches Spain for the Luv Ranjan’s next while capturing a road journey with a song in the background.

While tagging the location and her hair & makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon she also wrote – “Hola!”