Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Shraddha Kapoor arrives in Spain for Luv Ranjan’s shoot

Shraddha Kapoor arrives in Spain for Luv Ranjan’s shoot

The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

SNS | New Delhi | June 8, 2022 12:16 pm

Shraddha Kapoor

(File Photo: IANS)

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s most anticipated Luv Ranjan’s next has been the talk of the town for a long time. The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

While talking on her social media, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the shoot as she reaches Spain for the Luv Ranjan’s next while capturing a road journey with a song in the background.

While tagging the location and her hair & makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon she also wrote – “Hola!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project – an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.
TAGS :

Related Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor meets fans in Bangalore
Spain kicked out of 2023 Rugby World Cup after forged passport row
Shraddha Kapoor says, "'Aarohi' came in my life, and changed everything" as Aashiqui 2 clocks 9 years to release!