Rizzle App, the original short video platform has announced exclusive music licensing partnership with Aditya Music, a leading South Indian music company with one of the largest libraries of Tollywood songs. The vertical video content app will now have an entire catalogue of licensed music from Aditya Music for all the creators.

With over 10 million content creators on the app creating original, entertaining videos daily, the deal between Rizzle and Aditya Music will foster better engagement and also help the creators to complement their videos with popular regional songs. Rizzle has also been making rounds on the internet for its episodic, short vertical web series content that spells creativity.

Lakshminath Dondeti, co-founder, Rizzle, says, “Rizzle’s affiliation with Aditya Music opens up new avenues for our creators. With a wide range of licensed music tracks to choose from, the creative space is bound to become more varied and wonderful. We’re thrilled at the prospect of this partnership, and I can say with great conviction that this is the start of something amazing!”

Aditya Music has been collaborating with some of the biggest production houses from the industry and has worked with artists including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge, Pavan Kalyan, and the likes whose fandom is not unknown to the people across the globe.

Aditya Gupta, Director of Aditya Music said, “We are delighted to partner with Rizzle App. This will enable and provide a legal and branded platform for the creators, music lovers, fans to showcase their talent. Tollywood (the Telugu film industry) is the second biggest film industry in India after Bollywood with the highest number of film releases, studios, theatres, actors and most importantly the superStars. Everyone is aware of the super crazy and huge fandom of stars in this industry.”