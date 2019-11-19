There is a release date shift of an upcoming film. Yeh Saali Aashiqui that marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Vardhan Puri, Amrish Puri’s grandson, will now release a week later than the slated release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date of the film on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, “New release date… #YehSaaliAashiqui – starring Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri – will now release on 29 Nov 2019… Costars Shivaleeka Oberoi… Directed by Cherag Ruparel.”

Ever since the trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui released, audiences have been excited to watch the film on the silver screen.

The whodunnit chase thriller also won praises for its music.

Shivaleeka Oberoi impressed the industry with her skills so much, that before the release of her debut film, she has begin shooting for her second in Uzbekistan alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

Earlier, Yeh Saali Aashiqui was slated to release on 22 November 2019 alongside films like Pagalpanti.

However, now the makers have decided to decided to change the release date to a week later than slated date: 29 November 2019.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Pen India Limited and Amrish Puri Films.