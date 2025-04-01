‘Adolescence’: UK PM advocates for the series’ streaming in schools

Netflix’s British mini-series crime drama, ‘Adolescence’ has been all rage since its release. The show created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne has crossed domestic boundaries and emerged as a global hit. Boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, the series follows the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for murder. Now, UK Prime Minister Keir Stammer advocates for schools to stream the drama for its students.

The four-part mini-series follows the story of a 13-year-old Jammie Miller who is accused of murder. It focuses on how the world around him torpedoes as the harrowing details come forward. The show opens a discourse on pressing issues like- juvenile crime, online bullying, and the incel subculture. Despite the makers creating it for the UK, ‘Adolescence’ has been amassing laurels with viewers across the globe. This is due to the real issues it deals with.

Speaking about the film, Stammer said, “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard. It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show.” He appreciated the intent and the discourse the film opens on the widespread issue. He also emphasised how such narratives’ impact drives the conversation towards change. “As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges and deal with malign influences.”

Subsequently, Netflix UK also announced that ‘Adolescence’ will be available for streaming in schools all over the UK. Taking to Instagram, they wrote, “From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+. Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series.”

