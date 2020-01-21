The first track from Shikara titled “Mar Jaayein Hum” is out now!

The song features the lead pair of the film, Aadil Khan and Sadia celebrating their wedding night on a boat in a lake amidst the Kashmir valley.

Sung by Papon and Shradha Mishra, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil under the banner of Zee Music Company and produced by Vinod Chopra Films, “Mar Jaayein Hum” is a soothing romantic number.

Shikara is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in 1990.

The film also stars actual Kashmiri Pandits and is shot with the inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp and other such camps.

After its trailer created a massive buzz online, makers launched its first title track.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

The film is presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.