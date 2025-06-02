Adhyayan Suman on nepotism and rejections: “Success was never handed to me”

Bollywood’s Adhyayan Suman is breaking the silence on what it really feels like to grow up in a film family—and spoiler alert: it’s not all glitz and easy rides.

The actor-singer recently opened up in an interview with IANS about the rollercoaster of rejections and hurdles he’s faced, despite being a star kid.

You might think having famous parents—his father is veteran actor Shekhar Suman, and his mother, Alka Suman, is a producer—means instant success in Bollywood.

But Adhyayan Suman sets the record straight: “No one has ever handed me anything on a silver platter,” he confessed. Emotional support? Sure. But every audition, every meeting, every role, he had to fight for tooth and nail.

He admits, “People assume star kids get everything handed to them. That’s far from the truth. I’ve been rejected, underestimated, and written off many times. What matters is resilience, and I’ve never stopped believing in myself.”

On another note, Adhyayan touched on the gender gap in Bollywood and the music scene. Historically male-dominated, he feels the tides are turning thanks to visionary filmmakers. He gave a shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, applauding the director’s commitment to creating strong, layered female characters.

“Bhansali sir doesn’t just cast women in lead roles—he gives them dignity and powerful arcs. That’s the kind of storytelling we need more of,” he said proudly.

As for what’s next on his plate, Adhyayan is buzzing with projects. “I have 4 films and 6 songs this year,” he revealed, hinting at a busy and promising year ahead.