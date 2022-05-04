Shehnaaz Gill holds Salman Khan close, hugs & kisses him at Eid Party

Recently Arpita Khan threw an Eid bash on Tuesday night. Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many celebrity guests at the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 13 alum was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash.

After the party, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill posed for the cameras. A video from the party is now going viral in which Shehnaaz and Salman are seen flaunting their cute chemistry in front of the paparazzi. Both the stars are extremely fond of each other ever since their Bigg Boss 13 days and this time, the fans got to see another level of bonding between them. So much so that Shehnaaz was also seen planting a sweet kiss on the superstar’s neck as she wished him goodbye after the party.

Shehnaaz held Salman’s hand and took him to her car and told the paparazzi, “you know guys, Salman sir mujhe Chhorne aae hai” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The others who attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party were Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen, and others.