Shefali Jariwala death probe suggests cardiac arrest, not suspicious circumstances

Sctress and former reality TV star Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

The 42-year-old, best known for her breakout appearance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, was dead on arrival at a Mumbai hospital late Thursday night.

Advertisement

Early investigations now suggest her death may have stemmed from health-related causes, not any suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

According to media reports, Shefali Jariwala had long been undergoing anti-aging treatments. On the day of her death, she had observed a religious fast at home. But she went ahead with her scheduled monthly anti-aging injection.

It is suspected that this combination of fasting and receiving the injection may have triggered a cardiac arrest.

Police sources said that between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 27, Shefali began experiencing sudden physical distress. Her body reportedly began shaking, and she quickly lost consciousness. Despite efforts to get her medical attention immediately, they pronounced her dead at the hospital.

At the time of the incident, Shefali was at home with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, her mother, and a few others. Authorities have since collected several medical items from the residence, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gastric medication.

As of now, authorities have qusestioned eight people including family members, household staff, and medical contacts.

So far, there is no evidence of any foul play or domestic dispute. Law enforcement officials have made it clear that, based on preliminary findings, this appears to be a medically induced tragedy rather than the result of external factors.

They are, however, waiting for postmortem reports and a detailed analysis of the confiscated medications to confirm the exact cause of death.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after featuring in the early-2000s remix ‘Kaanta Laga’. The song turned into an instant hit and propelled her into the limelight.