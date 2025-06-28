‘Kaanta Laga’ star Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42

The Indian entertainment world stood stunned on Saturday as news broke of Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise, the dynamic artist who first captured the nation’s imagination through her star-making performance in the 2002 musical phenomenon ‘Kaanta Laga.’

Jariwala breathed her last late Friday night at the young age of 42.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports suggests Jariwala experienced a sudden cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence. Her distraught husband, actor Parag Tyagi, immediately took her to Bellevue Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed she had already passed away before arrival.

Advertisement

Early reports indicate potential cardiac involvement, though the family has maintained privacy regarding the specific cause of death. As standard procedure, the Mumbai Police have begun preliminary investigations, interviewing household staff members to eliminate any possibility of suspicious circumstances.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with her mesmerizing act in the revolutionary music video ‘Kaanta Laga,’ a defining moment that shaped India’s pop culture landscape in the new millennium. Her magnetic screen presence later earned her a special appearance in the hit Bollywood film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ alongside superstar Salman Khan.

More recently, she charmed audiences with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 alongside her ex-boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. They both were dating for 15 years.

The shocking news has sent waves of sorrow through the entertainment community, with countless colleagues, admirers, and contemporaries paying emotional tributes to the effervescent star whose dynamic performances left an indelible mark on Indian popular culture.