Sharmila Tagore on Gulmohar’s National Award: “We worked hard”

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore beamed with pride as her film ‘Gulmohar’ secured multiple accolades at the 70th National Film Awards, including the prestigious Best Film award in Hindi.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, saw ‘Gulmohar’ not only win Best Film but also receive the award for Best Dialogues and a Special Mention for actor Manoj Bajpayee’s outstanding performance.

Reflecting on the achievement, Tagore expressed her elation, emphasizing the hard work that the cast and crew poured into the project. “We worked so hard for ‘Gulmohar’, and to see it receive the best dialogues and best film awards is incredibly rewarding. The ceremony itself was flawlessly orchestrated, with everyone arriving on time, making me feel proud of how it all came together. I’m leaving with wonderful memories,” she stated.

Sharmila Tagore also took a moment to honor Mithun Chakraborty, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the ceremony. She praised his heartfelt speech, saying, “Mithun spoke so well; it inspired me deeply. His words came straight from the heart, reflecting his life experiences. I felt compelled to embrace him, as he truly made the event memorable.”

Manoj Bajpayee, who received a Special Mention for his role in ‘Gulmohar’, shared his gratitude in an interview following the event. This award marks his fourth National Film Award.

“It’s a significant moment for such a small film to receive recognition at the National Film Awards. I feel honored, but I must emphasize that this is not just my achievement. I owe it to my director, my co-actors, and the audience who has supported my work throughout my career,” he remarked.

Bajpayee’s previous accolades include Best Actor for ‘Bhonsle’ (2021), Best Supporting Actor for ‘Satya’ (1999), and a Special Jury Award for ‘Pinjar’ (2004). His consistent performances have made him one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema.

Director Rahul V. Chittella also shared his excitement about the film’s accolades. “Receiving the highest Indian film award for ‘Gulmohar’ from the Honorable President is a tremendous privilege. Our entire team is in joy as this award signifies a beautiful culmination of our journey together. Winning Best Hindi Film and Best Dialogues, alongside my co-writer Arpita Mukherjee, adds to our joy. I’m especially thrilled that Manoj Bajpayee’s fourth National award comes for this beloved film. He is a rare talent, and it has been a privilege to collaborate with him and the legendary Sharmila ji,” Chittella said.

‘Gulmohar’ is an exploration of the multi-generational Batra family as they prepare to leave their 34-year-old family home, also named Gulmohar. This transition forces the family to confront their hidden secrets and insecurities, ultimately leading to a rediscovery of the bonds that have tied them together over the years.