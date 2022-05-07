Shark Tank India Judges “List of Names, Net-worth and Biography”

Shark Tank India Judges list, Biography, worth, Names & Photo

Here, you’ll be able to virtually drop in on the biographies of shark tank India judges, their details, net-worth, names and photo etc. will be discussed here. Do read the complete article to know more interesting facts about the Shark Tank India judges– It is available on Sony TV which takes us through an Indian adaptation of Shark Tank’s famous American reality show. This show was first broadcasted on ABC in 2009.

Since 2004, Shark Tank has emerged into a platform full of opportunities for business people belonging to India, who get a chance to share their opinions to start any business or techniques about how to grow businesses by sharing their experiences. Shark Tank India is accessible on SonyLIV. Participants need to register themselves online to become a part of the show, one needs to fill out a form and clearly describe the idea of their business.

Names of Judges Net Worth

Anupam Mittal $25 Million

Vineeta Singh $8 Million

Namita Thapar $600 Milllion

Peeyush Bansal $1.3 Billion

Ghazal Alagh $115 Million

Ashneer Grover $2.5 Billion

Aman Gupta $400 Million

List of Shark Tank India Judges, their biographies and professions

Anupam Mittal – One of the judges in shark tank India Anupam Mittal is the Founder of -People Group and Shaadi.com.

Achievements of Anupam Mittal – His name was also mentioned in the magazine’s list of 25 people to look out for. He clinched a rank amongst Business Week’s 50 Most Powerful People in India. He has also been named as one of the top Icons of India’s Digital Ecosystem in 2012 & 2013 IMPACT Digital Power 100 lists.

Vineeta Singh – Yet another woman who has emerged into a successful entrepreneur in the Indian cosmetic market is none other than Vineeta Singh, the Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics. It is a leading cosmetics brand in India. Best-selling products of this brand include Lips, Eyes, Face, and Nails produced at state-of-the-art facilities in Germany, Italy, India, the U.S., and Korea.

Achievements of Vineeta Singh – She was born and brought up in Delhi and the 23 year old also rejected a One crore per year package offer from an international bank to launch her HR services company and appeared on the weekly cover of the magazine afterwards. She has been recognized by The Economic Times as a young business leader with its 40 Under Forty Awards 2020. She has run more than 14 full marathons. Besides signing up for Ultra Marathons in South Africa, she ran the Comrades Marathon, an ultra marathon of 89 kilometers within 12 hours in South Africa. Even after winning three bronze medals in that race, she did it three times. She is among the 100 most mindful women globally.

Namita Thapar – Namita Thapar is an entrepreneur from Indian region, she serves as executive director, in Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She became a part of Shark Tank India Season 1 from 2021 as a judge.

Achievements of Namita Thapar – Namita Thapar was born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra. Her aim is to improve the health of women In India. She has won numerous awards like The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty’ award and Barclays Hurun’s Next Gen Leader recognition. The Economic Times Women Ahead List 2017 was also clinched by her. Super Achiever is the award she received from the World Women Leadership Congress.

Peeyush Bansal – An Indian entrepreneur Peeyush Bansal is the founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, the largest online eyewear retailer in India. He’ll be judging Shark Tank India Season 1 in 2021.

Achievements of Peeyush Bansal – Born and brought up in Delhi, Peeyush’s father is a Chartered Accountant, who always wanted his son to study hard and settle down. Whereas, he had unique interests and after few years of completing his studies he co-founded Lenskart.com in November 2010 with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. In 2021, he started his television career as a judge on Shark Tank India Season 1.

Ghazal Alagh – One of the most prominent Indian female entrepreneurs Ghazal Alagh, has been added to the list of shark tank judges. She is known for co-founding Mama Earth.

Achievements of Ghazal Alagh – Ghazal Alagh, was born and brought up in Gurgaon. She founded Dietexpert in 2012. India’s first television business reality show, Shark Tank India, will feature Ghazal in 2021.

Ashneer Grover –Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe. Ashneer belongs to Delhi, and has studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad. The University of INSA-Lyon, France, also selected as an exchange student for its program during 2002-2003. He participated in the exchange program during 2002-2003 and returned to INSA-Lyon in 2003.

Achievements of Ashneer Grover – Ashneer has invested in various startups, about 55 times.

Aman Gupta – Indian Entrepreneur Aman Gupta is co-founder of boAt, and he serves as chief marketing officer of the company. The boAt was previously associated with CitiFinancial, KPMG, and Harman International (JBL).

Achievements of Aman Gupta – Born and brought up in Delhi, India, Aman Gupta is serving as a judge on Shark Tank India Season 1.