Sharath Jois, renowned yoga master, passes away at 53

Sharath Jois, the acclaimed yoga master who carried forward the Ashtanga yoga tradition founded by his grandfather, passed away on Monday in Virginia at the age of 53.

His death, confirmed by his sister Sharmila Mahesh and University of Virginia yoga program manager John Bultman, followed a tragic incident during a hike near the university’s campus in Charlottesville.

Jois, who was with around 50 students at Humpback Rocks, reportedly became fatigued and sat on a bench before collapsing. Despite efforts by his students to revive him with CPR, he was declared dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.

View this post on Instagram

Sharath Jois was widely popular for his global Ashtanga yoga workshops, attracting thousands of yoga practitioners from around the world eager to learn from his teachings. As the grandson of the legendary Krishna Pattabhi Jois, who brought Ashtanga to international prominence in the 1990s, Sharath Jois continued to spread the style across the globe.

He eventually took over the K. Pattabhi Jois Ashtanga Yoga Institute in Mysore in 2007, renaming it in honor of his grandfather. Later, Jois founded the Sharath Yoga Center, where he nurtured a new generation of practitioners while also leading frequent teaching tours.

A respected figure in the yoga community, Jois referred to himself as the “Paramaguru,” a title that symbolizes the holder of the yoga lineage, reflecting his deep respect for the Ashtanga tradition. In Mysore, where Ashtanga originated, they affectionately called him the “boss.”

Though he had a large following, Jois was humble about his role. His student Isha Singh Sawhney recalled that Jois never wanted a godlike figure, instead simply focusing on teaching and sharing the profound message of yoga.

When not teaching or traveling, Jois enjoyed spending time in nature, with a passion for photography.