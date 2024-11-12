Manoj Mitra passes away: Bengali cinema and theatre lose a legend

Kolkata mourns the loss of one of its cherished stars, veteran actor and playwright Manoj Mitra, who passed away on Tuesday at a Salt Lake hospital. He was in his 80s and had been grappling with age-related health issues.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow, taking to social media to honor Mitra’s legacy. She wrote, “Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director, and playwright, ‘Banga Bibhushan’ Manoj Mitra. He had been a leading figure in our theatre and film circles. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

Mitra leaves behind an indelible mark on Bengali cinema and theatre, celebrated for his work in iconic films like ‘Banchharamer Bagan’, an adaptation of his own play ‘Sajano Bagaan’, directed by Tapan Sinha.

His collaborations with Satyajit Ray in ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Ganashatru’ remain revered. Mitra’s versatility shone through in a variety of roles, from comic to villainous characters, across films by notable directors like Basu Chatterjee, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Tarun Majumdar.

West Bengal’s Education Minister and actor Bratya Basu shared heartfelt words, acknowledging Mitra’s exceptional contributions to the Bengali stage and screen.

Veteran actor Arun Mukhopadhyay remembered him as a beacon of Bengali theatre, skilled in entertaining audiences while delivering profound social messages. Mukhopadhyay added, “Manoj was irreplaceable; his departure is a great loss to our cultural landscape.”

Younger theatre artists also joined in mourning. Actress Sohini Sengupta recalled fond memories of Mitra. She mentioned his lively discussions with her father, Rudraprasad Sengupta, despite their occasional creative differences. “Manoj-kaku’s passing feels like a personal loss, even though we knew he was ailing,” she shared.

A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Best Playwright in 1985, Mitra’s creative impact is monumental. His works, which blend humor with social commentary, have influenced generations of audiences and fellow artists.