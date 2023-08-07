Shankar Mahadevan on ‘Shiv Chalisa’: This breathless rendition seeks to mirror eternal nature of Lord Shiva

Renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung a breathless rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’ said that it “not only pays homage to the mighty deity, but also inspires a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine.”

Shemaroo Bhakti’s super-fast and breathless rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’, is a divine musical marvel, sung by Shankar Mahadevan. This unique offering will take devotees of Lord Shiva and music enthusiasts on an extraordinary spiritual voyage.

Commenting on this new version, Shankar said: “The divine energy of Lord Shiva is beautifully encapsulated in the ‘Shiv Chalisa.’ Our rendition aims to not only pay homage to the mighty deity but also to inspire a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine. Just as a river flows ceaselessly, this breathless rendition seeks to mirror the eternal nature of Lord Shiva.”

“The overwhelming response to the super fast Hanuman Chalisa was humbling, and I hope that this rendition of the Shiv Chalisa on Shemaroo Bhakti will touch the hearts of devotees and resonate with them at a spiritual level. Music is a universal language, and I am grateful to be part of this journey,” he added.

Continuing the monumental success of the super fast ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, which amassed over 21 million views on Shemaroo Bhakti’s YouTube channel, Shankar has again collaborated with music composer, Dr Sanjayraj Gaurinandan.

Music composer Dr Gaurinandan said: “It is an honour to collaborate with Shankar Mahadevan on the rendition of ‘Shiv Chalisa’, celebrating Lord Shiva’s eternal nature through our mesmerising music. Our aim is to immerse listeners in divine grace and create a spiritual tapestry that resonates with all souls.”