Rajamouli pays tribute to Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025 final

The stage is set for a thrilling IPL 2025 final showdown between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. As anticipation builds, acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli took a heartfelt moment to honor the journeys of two cricketing giants, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and RCB’s Virat Kohli.

Rajamouli’s emotional message, shared on his social media platform X on Monday, struck a chord with cricket fans everywhere.

Advertisement

Accompanied by a powerful image of Iyer and Kohli sharing a handshake, the director praised the resilience and perseverance of both leaders.

Advertisement

Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped…

Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped…

Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years.

He deserves this year’s trophy too… On the other hand,… pic.twitter.com/ws0anhcZ3l — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 2, 2025

Highlighting Shreyas Iyer’s rollercoaster journey, Rajamouli recalled how Iyer led Delhi Capitals to an IPL final but subsequently dropped.

Undeterred, Iyer then captained Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title, only to face another setback with being dropped again. Yet, he has now steered a young Punjab Kings side to their first final in 11 years, an extraordinary achievement that sets him apart.

Rajamouli’s words spoke volumes: “He deserves this year’s trophy too.”

On the other side, the filmmaker saluted Virat Kohli’s unwavering brilliance across IPL seasons. Kohli’s consistency, leadership, and immense contribution with the bat have been remarkable, with thousands of runs to his name.

This final is a pivotal moment for Kohli—the chance to claim the elusive IPL crown that has slipped through his fingers despite multiple final appearances. Rajamouli summed it up perfectly: “The final frontier for him… Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak.”

Punjab Kings earned their spot in the final after a spectacular victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, thanks largely to Iyer’s breathtaking unbeaten 87 off 41 balls—a knock that not only won the match but also made him the first captain to lead three different IPL teams to finals.

Meanwhile, RCB punched their ticket to the ultimate clash by defeating Punjab in Qualifier 1, powered by Kohli’s consistent and commanding form this season.

What makes this final even more compelling is that neither team has yet lifted the IPL trophy. For RCB, this marks their fourth final appearance, yet the title remains elusive.

For Punjab Kings, this is a rare second final, the first in over a decade. Both sides are hungry for their maiden IPL championship.