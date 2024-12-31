Shanaya Kapoor can’t wait to welcome 2025

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 2025.

On Monday, the budding actress shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, reflecting on her cherished memories from 2024. The compilation featured special moments from both her personal and professional life, giving her followers a glimpse into her year.

Advertisement

Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is seen enjoying quality time with her friends and family throughout the clip. She also added the trending Northern Lights song to the video, creating a nostalgic and upbeat vibe.

Advertisement

Previously, Shanaya had shared candid selfies and videos, playfully captioning one post, “Dear insta diary, it’s me again.” In addition to her candid moments, the actress showcased her impeccable fashion sense through stylish photos that have garnered plenty of attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her acting debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” alongside Vikrant Massey. The film, directed by Santosh Singh, is based on a story by renowned writer Ruskin Bond.

In October, the makers revealed the film’s exciting premise on social media, describing it as a contemporary take on romance and ghosting, with a focus on “extraordinary love.” The caption read, “Love is Blind… or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting.”

Speaking about her role, Shanaya expressed how much the character resonated with her. “My character is very close to my heart – she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant,” she shared.

Shanaya also expressed her excitement about sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and thanked director Santosh Singh and producers Mansi and Varun Bagla for guiding her through the process. She also asked for love and blessings as she embarks on this exciting new journey in her acting career.