Shakira speaks out against Trump’s harsh immigration stance

Shakira, the globally renowned singer and Grammy Award winner, has openly expressed her concerns about the tough realities immigrants face in the United States under the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies.

Sharing her perspective in a recent interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Shakira didn’t hold back in highlighting the emotional weight carried by immigrant communities.

Reflecting on her own journey, Shakira recalled moving to Miami as a young Colombian immigrant to chase her dreams in music.

Today, the 48-year-old star feels deeply connected to the struggles of those who now live in fear due to the tightening grip of immigration enforcement.

“It means living in constant fear,” she said, describing what life has become for many immigrants in America. “And it’s painful to see.”

Her message is simple yet powerful: immigration policies may shift, but compassion should never waver. “Now, more than ever, we have to remain united,” Shakira emphasized. “Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.”

Shakira’s remarks come at a time when cities like Los Angeles have witnessed intense protests against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Across the country, many have rallied in support of immigrant families facing separation and deportation.

Hollywood stars including Anna Kendrick, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kerry Washington have joined these protests, voicing their solidarity and demanding fair treatment for immigrants.

The response from the Trump administration has been firm, with the deployment of California’s National Guard to manage the escalating demonstrations.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom stood his ground, formally requesting the withdrawal of the National Guard from Los Angeles County.

Shakira, long known for her activism beyond the stage, has consistently advocated for immigrant rights. Earlier this year, during her Grammy Award acceptance, she dedicated her win to immigrants across America. “You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said, sending a heartfelt message of hope and resilience.