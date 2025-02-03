Shakira dedicates Grammy win to immigrants on her birthday

Shakira turned her 48th birthday into a night of celebration and heartfelt solidarity as she accepted the Best Latin Pop Album award at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Winning for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, she used her moment on stage to deliver a powerful message dedicated to the immigrant community in the United States.

Receiving the award from Jennifer Lopez, Shakira expressed her appreciation for those who leave their home countries in search of a better life.

“This is for all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said, her voice filled with emotion. She also took a moment to recognize hardworking women everywhere, calling them “the true She-wolves,” a reference to her iconic song, ‘She Wolf’.

The evening was not without controversy. Host Trevor Noah made a remark about Shakira, saying she was “the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony,” an apparent reference to the country’s struggles with crime.

His joke received a mixed response, especially as protests against US immigration policies were taking place near the venue. Noah further stirred reactions when he joked about the Grammy voting process, claiming the Recording Academy’s 13,000 members included “20 million illegal immigrants.”

His comments came at a time when immigration reform remains a pressing issue in American politics, making them all the more sensitive.

Despite the tense moments, Shakira remained the highlight of the evening. She not only celebrated her Grammy win but also prepared to embark on a world tour that will take her across North America.

For the ceremony, she wore a striking black-and-orange beaded gown with a sheer skirt adorned with floral embellishments and a dramatic train.

Adding to the night’s excitement, the three-time Grammy winner also took the stage to perform, delivering an electrifying set that captivated the audience.

The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, streamed live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and was available for Indian audiences on Disney+ Hotstar.