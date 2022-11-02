Shahrukh Khan: Redefining love through decades

“Pyar toh bohot log karte hai lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nehi kar sakta”- the

moment he said so millions of hearts flattered. Whenever he flashes his dimple

smile, hearts skip a beat. Spreading his arms in the most signature style he

romances like no one other. Shahrukh Khan, the undisputed King of Romance

redefined love through his series of ultimate love films over past three

decades. As SRK turns a year older today, let us look back to the ways he

defined love, in true SRK style.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul gave a new dimension to love saying, ‘Pyar Dosti

Hai.’ A coming-of-age love story dealing with friendship love heartbreak and

rekindling emotions, the film became a trend setter among the teenagers.

Directed by Karan Johar, it starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol along with Rani

Mukherjee and Salman Khan. But what etched out a deep thought is SRk’s way

of defining love as friendship.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Even after decades of its release, Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge is the only film

in Bollywood that still continues to screen at Maratha Mandir, such is the craze

for this ultimate love story. Starring Shah Rukh and Kajol in the lead, the film

taught us love can conquer all hurdles despite the turmoils of life. Raj and

Simran fell in love with each other on a Europe trip. But her hard to break dad

fixes her marriage with someone else. Can that stop them? Definitely no, Raj

ultimately wins over hearts and takes away his dulhaniye. The film still remains

the favourite of millions despite the changing time and era.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Love is not about holding on but letting go for the sake of your lady love’s

happiness. Kal Ho Na Ho talks about the love that sacrifices. The ever-smiling

and happy-go-lucky Aman suffers from an incurable disease and harbouring

that tragic secret he denies his love for Naina (Preity Zinta) and convinces his

friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) to woo and marry her. The film will make you laugh

hard and then shutter you into pieces once again redefining love in a new way.

Veer-Zaara

Veer Pratap Singh, the Indian air force officer spent 22 years in jail waiting for

her lady love Zaara Hayat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician. Veer was

trapped under false charges and Zaara presumed him to be dead until they

met again after years. ‘Tere liye hum hai jiye’ in the magical voice of Lata

Mangeskar is sure to make your hearts rip apart as old Veer reunites with

Zaara. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the love saga by Yash Chopra

explored the nuances of love beyond religion and border and delivered a

masterpiece.

Mohabbatein

Love never dies, even if the lovers die. That’s what Raj Aryan taught us through

the love epic ‘Mohabbatein.’ A film that battles between love and fear with an

enraging face off between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan has

multiple love stories to unfold and several slice of life moments to watch out

for. Mr. Raj Aryan who lost his lady love, redefined the existence of love and

taught us ‘mar bhi jaaye pyar waale, zinda rehti hai unki mohabbatein.’ Along

with an ensemble cast the film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Shah

Rukh Khan.