Shahrukh Khan: Redefining love through decades

“Pyar toh bohot log karte hai lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nehi kar sakta”- the
moment he said so millions of hearts flattered. Whenever he flashes his dimple
smile, hearts skip a beat. Spreading his arms in the most signature style he
romances like no one other. Shahrukh Khan, the undisputed King of Romance
redefined love through his series of ultimate love films over past three
decades. As SRK turns a year older today, let us look back to the ways he
defined love, in true SRK style.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul gave a new dimension to love saying, ‘Pyar Dosti
Hai.’ A coming-of-age love story dealing with friendship love heartbreak and
rekindling emotions, the film became a trend setter among the teenagers.
Directed by Karan Johar, it starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol along with Rani
Mukherjee and Salman Khan. But what etched out a deep thought is SRk’s way
of defining love as friendship.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Even after decades of its release, Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge is the only film
in Bollywood that still continues to screen at Maratha Mandir, such is the craze
for this ultimate love story. Starring Shah Rukh and Kajol in the lead, the film
taught us love can conquer all hurdles despite the turmoils of life. Raj and
Simran fell in love with each other on a Europe trip. But her hard to break dad
fixes her marriage with someone else. Can that stop them? Definitely no, Raj
ultimately wins over hearts and takes away his dulhaniye. The film still remains
the favourite of millions despite the changing time and era.
Kal Ho Na Ho
Love is not about holding on but letting go for the sake of your lady love’s
happiness. Kal Ho Na Ho talks about the love that sacrifices. The ever-smiling
and happy-go-lucky Aman suffers from an incurable disease and harbouring
that tragic secret he denies his love for Naina (Preity Zinta) and convinces his
friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) to woo and marry her. The film will make you laugh
hard and then shutter you into pieces once again redefining love in a new way.
Veer-Zaara
Veer Pratap Singh, the Indian air force officer spent 22 years in jail waiting for
her lady love Zaara Hayat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician. Veer was
trapped under false charges and Zaara presumed him to be dead until they
met again after years. ‘Tere liye hum hai jiye’ in the magical voice of Lata
Mangeskar is sure to make your hearts rip apart as old Veer reunites with
Zaara. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the love saga by Yash Chopra
explored the nuances of love beyond religion and border and delivered a
masterpiece.
Mohabbatein
Love never dies, even if the lovers die. That’s what Raj Aryan taught us through
the love epic ‘Mohabbatein.’ A film that battles between love and fear with an
enraging face off between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan has
multiple love stories to unfold and several slice of life moments to watch out
for. Mr. Raj Aryan who lost his lady love, redefined the existence of love and
taught us ‘mar bhi jaaye pyar waale, zinda rehti hai unki mohabbatein.’ Along
with an ensemble cast the film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Shah
Rukh Khan.