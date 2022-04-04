Shahid Kapoor Jersey’s new trailer is out

The new trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has released on Monday. The trailer has come just 10 days before the film is set to release. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead is a remake of the Telugu film of the same title. Jersey was slated to release in December 2021 but was forced to delay its plans due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and Omicron. Eyeing the Baisakhi weekend, the film is now set to clash with Yash’s KGF 2.

The latest trailer of the sports drama shows the bond between Shahid and his onscreen son and the latter’s conviction in his father to get through the Indian cricket squad. The failed cricketer in Shahid’s Arjun Talwar gets a new lease of life seeing his son’s confidence in him, and he decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India, even if it meant crossing numerous obstacles to prove himself in the eyes of the selectors. The on-field scenes also seem to give the film some adrenaline-pumping moments.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind. Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill are the producers of the movie. Shahid and Mrunal went all out in December to promote the film. At the time, the team had shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he was practising in the nets when the ball hit his face. With blood oozing out, the actor was rushed to the hospital and had to get 25 stitches after the incident.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and posted the news. Here is the tweet:

Experience his many emotions! Meet Arjun on the 14th! ❤️#JerseyTrailer out now – https://t.co/63dnDmcySJ pic.twitter.com/J7lUqKt6Zj — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 4, 2022

Fans heaped praises for the film and Shahid in the comments section of the video. Referring to Nani, who starred in the original Telugu film, one fan wrote, “Massive respect for Shahid. He just nailed it. Hope he does justice to this movie same as Nani.” Another fan commented, “Shahid Kapoor is back (fire emojis).” A few cautious Shahid fans wished that, unlike last time, Jersey does not face any delays in its release. “I hope there are no delays in release now. We have been waiting a long time,” wrote a fan.

Karan Johar also appreciated the movie. Here is the tweet:

Emotional and Solid! @shahidkapoor embroiling himself so beautifully into the character! This one’s for second chances ..can’t wait to see it…. https://t.co/88mQOJUItD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 4, 2022

Here is the trailer: