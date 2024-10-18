Shahid Kapoor unleashes adrenaline-fueled excitement

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently sent social media into a frenzy by sharing a video from his gym workout, asking his followers a question that got them all excited: “Did you get an adrenaline hit today?”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor often shares glimpses of his fitness routine, showcasing his dedication to health and his well-chiselled physique. Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid posted a video where he is seen posing while holding his phone. The actor looked uber-cool in a sleeveless white t-shirt paired with brown shorts, flaunting his biceps in the post. Alongside the video, the ‘Haider’ actor wrote, “Did you get that adrenaline hit today?” He also added the song “Tick Tick Boom” to the post. This isn’t the first time Shahid has shared a glimpse of his gym life with his fans and followers.

Yesterday, his wife, Mira Rajput, shared a selfie of them posing with their friends. The actor was seen beaming with a radiant smile while standing behind his wife. Mira wore a black puffer jacket, and Shahid complimented her in a black ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, “Annual Scene.” On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor’s latest project was ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, where he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. Fans are now buzzing with anticipation for the second season of ‘Farzi’, which Shahid has confirmed is on the way. In a recent interview, he stated, “The second season of ‘Farzi’ will happen. The response was amazing.

Additionally, the way the story ended was open-ended, allowing for a lot more to unfold. It wasn’t a culmination, so ‘Farzi 2’ will definitely happen.” Moreover, Shahid is set to star in the action thriller ‘Deva’, alongside Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.