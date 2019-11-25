After news of the female lead in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was announced, makers shared another announcement about the film’s shooting schedule.

After Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame was roped in to play the lead actress in Jersey, Mirror shared that the duo will soon begin shooting for the first schedule in Chandigarh in the first week of December.

After prepping for almost two months on turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule,” Mirror quote a source close to the development.

Jersey, much like Kabir Singh, is a Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film.

In contrast to playing a megalomaniac surgeon in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in his mid-thirties in Jersey.

“The entire film is set in and around Chandigarh during the mid-’90s with the film kicking off in one of the cricket stadiums in the city. The Jersey team will be moving in and out of Chandigarh a lot in the coming months. They will shoot at real locations, including a beautiful row house in the heart of the city which will be shown as Shahid’s house,” added the source.

About roping in Mrunal Thakur, director Gowtham Tinnanauri told the daily, “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal in mind for the lead. I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30.”

Gowtham Tinnanauri had written and directed the Telugu version of the film as well.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju, Jersey is scheduled to release in August 2020.