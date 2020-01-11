Shahid Kapoor created history at the box-office with the success of Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The superstar, who is part of another remake-Jersey, was injured during the shoot of the film.

Jersey is also a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film of the same name.

The film went on floors in December last year in Chandigarh and the first schedule wrapped up before New Year’s Eve.

As the team of Jersey returned to the city for the second schedule, Shahid got hit by a leather ball in the face while shooting some portions on the cricket field.

The actor had to get stitches for the injury, a Mumbai Mirror report stated.

The 40-day schedule came to a halt post the accident.

The Haider actor has been advised to rest for 4-5 days, a source close to the film told Mirror, further adding, “During a shot, the ball came too fast and hit his lower lip, cutting it wide open. It was bleeding profusely while the chin is swollen up, too. A doctor was immediately rushed to the location and Shahid received stitches to close the wound.”

Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead in Jersey.

Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapoor will also feature in the film. Both will be reuniting for a film after 4 years. They were last seen together in Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar.

Jersey follows thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago, now aiming to play for the Indian team.

The upcoming sports film is slated to release on 28 August 2020.