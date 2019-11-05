Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have extended his birthday celebrations to make it look like one big event of the year.

After celebrating his birthday on 2 November, fans and celebrities made the day special for the superstar by numerous gestures.

In response to the love and wishes he received on his birthday, SRK shared a heartfelt thank you note on social media.

Sharing a monochrome picture of himself alongside a cake, he wrote on his official Instagram handle, “And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all.”

Shah Rukh has been thanking his near and dear ones on social media for their wishes. One message of his that stood out was for veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

While Anil Kapoor wrote, “From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven’t changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk!.”

SRK responded, “I am and will always be your fan sir. The kindness you showed me when we met for the first time, gave me the confidence to believe I can belong in films. Thank u and love u.”

Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, had shared a family picture of the Khan den on social media on Monday, which won praises from all across.

SRK also complimented his wife on the picture and wrote on Twitter, “Over years I made a good house…Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!”

Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on 2 November 2019.

