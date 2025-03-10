Shah Rukh Khan passes on the IIFA hosting mantle to Kartik Aaryan

As Kartik Aaryan turned host for the 25th edition of the IIFA awards, Shah Rukh Khan who is experienced in hosting the event shared some pearls of wisdom with the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” actor.

In the video dropped by Kartik on his Insta stories, SRK can be heard saying, “Kartik is going to host this 25th year. Just so that I can pass on the mantle to him, I will teach him how to make an opening statement in Jaipur, “Padharo Maare IIFA”, “Khamma Ghani” (Kartik repeats after him)”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan went up against world-famous boxer Anthony Pettis during IIFA 2025. Kartik and Karan Johar were challenged to a boxing match with Anthony Pettis.

KJo immediately backed off from the challenge saying, “It’s out of my control, I can dance with Madhuri Dixit on ‘Dola Re Dola’ but can’t box with Anthony!”

Later on, it was decided through audience vote that Kartik would box with Anthony. As he put on the boxing gloves, Anthony threw a quick punch that lightly hit Kartik. In response, Kartik immediately laughed and said, “You only have to act, not real boxing!”.

When both of them stepped back into the ring, Kartik cleverly seized the right moment and landed a light punch on Anthony’s face.

Recently, Kartik and Karan roasted each other while rehearsing their lines for hosting IIFA 2025.

The ‘Chandu Champion’ actor dropped a clip on his Instagram where these two took a dig at each other over who was the real “royalty” of Indian cinema.

KJo said, “Royalty means something Kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood, not you.”

To this, Kartik replied, “If you are the emperor then I am the prince of Indian cinema.”

KJo took another dig at Kartik saying, “Oh my god! Tum aur royalty, asli royalty mein hoon (I am the real royalty),”

After that, Kartik took a hilarious jibe at the filmmaker’s sudden physical transformation. “Aap itne patle kaisai huye ho, aesa lag raha hai kisi ne karan bhej diya hai and Johar baaki hai (How did you lose so much weight? It seems Karan has come and Johar is yet to join)”, he said.