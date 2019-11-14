Shah Rukh Khan is the newest addition to the cast of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film has been in the making for quite some time now.

Other lead cast members of the film include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others.

SRK has been roped in for a guest appearance in the film, and fans cannot keep calm over their excitement to see him on screen again.

Both, Alia and Ranbir have worked with Shah Rukh, though in differing capacities. While Alia Bhatt had an entire film, Dear Zindagi, with him, Ranbir only partially shared screen space with SRK in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A netizen’s tweet created much frenzy on social media after he made the SRK announcement on the micro blogging site.

Brahmastra is touted to be a grand mythological drama which also features Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Ayan Mukerji has been working on Brahmastra for over six years now which producer, Karan Johar, announced is supposed to be made into a film trilogy.

Brahmastra is a mega-budget film, which has been shot in locations like Bulgaria, Scotland, England and New York.

The music of the film is being composed by Pritam while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Brahmastra is slated to release in the summer of 2020.