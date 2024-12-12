Shael Oswal and Urvashi Rautela kindle flames of love in ‘Rabba Kare’

New love song, ‘Rabba Kare’ is here! Shael Oswal released on November 22 evokes the blossoming of a desert rose under the Dubai sun and is a delicate ode to the enchanting feeling of falling deeply, irresistibly in love.

Sung by the singer of ‘Soniye Heeriye’, this brand-new track along with optic visuals teases fans with the glimpses of the elegant shots taken in the shimmering locales of Dubai where each frame is a delight, evoking a luxurious fairy-tale where love reigns supreme, promises to sweep you off your feet. Furthermore, Shael Oswal and Urvashi Rautela’s chemistry glistens against the grand backdrop, creating an immersive experience that’s bound to linger in your heart.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shael Oswal (@itsshaeloswal)

Reflecting on the song, Shael Oswal said, “With ‘Rabba Kare’, I wanted to capture the magic of falling in love, the excitement, the wonder, and the feeling that everything around you suddenly becomes more beautiful. This song is a celebration of that enchanting vibe, and working with Urvashi in the stunning backdrop of Dubai brought it all to life. I hope listeners feel the love, the passion, and the joy in every note, and that it becomes a soundtrack for those moments when love feels boundless.”

Through Shael’s soulful vocals, listeners can bask in the warmth of romance and explore the rush of emotions that love brings. Paired with Urvashi Rautela’s enchanting screen presence, this song captures the essence of love in its purest form, a love that feels both thrilling and serene.

“Working with Shael was wonderful; his passion for music and storytelling shines through in every moment. I’m so excited for everyone to experience the romance and elegance of this song. It’s one that will touch hearts”, adds Urvashi Rautela.