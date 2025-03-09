Laapataa Ladies vs Animal: Kiran Rao reacts on beating Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie on Netflix

Director Kiran Rao is celebrating a major milestone as her film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has surpassed the viewership numbers of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ on Netflix.

The achievement is even more remarkable considering that ‘Animal’ was one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters in 2023 with a misogynistic storyline, whereas ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was a modestly budgeted film without major stars that advocated for women breaking barriers.

Speaking about the film’s unexpected triumph, Kiran Rao described it as a “real high.” In an interview with ANI, she said, “We beat their numbers. That was a real high because, honestly, it was such a big film. It had done such huge business. Our film broke a lot of those records on OTT, which we could not do in theatres.”

Released in 2024, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a heartwarming story set in rural India in 2001. The film follows the journey of two young brides who accidentally get separated on a train, leading to an investigation by a well-meaning police officer named Kishan. Unlike big-ticket Bollywood projects, the movie featured fresh faces, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Sinha, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Despite its small scale, the film gained momentum through strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim. It even earned a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

While ‘Laapataa Ladies’ performed decently at the box office, it truly found its audience on Netflix. Its unique storytelling and powerful performances drew viewers, proving that good content doesn’t always need a superstar (or a triggering storyline) to shine.

Kiran Rao acknowledged the challenges of making a film without big names but credited the movie’s success to its authenticity. “We knew we didn’t have stars. But there was so much trust in what we wanted to make, with both Aamir (Khan) and Jyoti Deshpande from Jio backing us. We stayed within a realistic budget and achieved what we needed at the box office.”

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ had backing of Jio Studios. The script credit goes to Biplab Goswami, with Sneha Desai handling the screenplay and dialogues, and Divyanidhi Sharma contributing additional lines.

Kiran Rao, who previously produced films like ‘Peepli Live’, ‘Talaash’, and ‘Secret Superstar’, has once again proven that strong storytelling can win hearts, regardless of budget or star power.