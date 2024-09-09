‘Hello, World’: EXO’s Baekhyun tops charts and breaks records with new album

EXO’s Baekhyun makes a loud comeback with the sound of his success reverberating across the globe. With his latest EP, ‘Hello, World,’ the K-pop sensation has taken over prominent music charts and shattered personal records, all within a few days of the EP’s release. on September 6, Baekhyun dropped his comeback mini-album and the music video of the lead track ‘Pineapple Slice.’ Upon its release, ‘Hello, World’ topped the iTunes World Albums Chart in 36 countries. Moreover, the lead track also clinched the top spot of the coveted chart, on release.

As of September 7, the mini-album grabbed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes World Albums chart in 36 countries. These include India, Malaysia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Fiji, Colombia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia among others. The title track ‘Pineapple Slice’ also clinched the top spot in the iTunes chart within a day of its release. It debuted at No. 1 on the chart in 24 regions worldwide including Thailand, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, and Laos among others. Moreover, the album debuted at No. 2 on both European and Worldwide albums charts.



Boasting another milestone, Baekhyun’s solo comeback sold 893,214 copies on the first day of its release. With this remarkable feat, ‘Hello, World’ is now the K-pop idol’s best-selling solo album. Additionally, with the impressive comeback EP, the EXO member is now the best-selling K-pop artist of 2024, surpassing BTS’ Jimin’s ‘MUSE.’

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jeanie signs solo deal with Columbia Records

‘Hello, World’ marks Baekhyun’s comeback after three-and-a-half years. His fourth mini-album comprises six tracks including g the title track ‘Pineapple Slice,’ ‘Good Morning,’ ‘Rendez-Vous,’ ‘Cold Heart,’ ‘Woo,’ and ‘Truth Be Told.’ The album features the artists’ classic R&B tracks with a dance-pop style. In the music video of the lead track, he not only captivates with his vocals but also his suave dance moves.

‘Hello, World’ is Baekhyun’s first solo project since his last album ‘Bambi,’ which released in 2021. The mini-album is also his first solo venture under his label INB100. He formed the label along with band members Chen and Xiumin after separating from SM Entertainment.