Selena Gomez joins the celebrity billionaires’ club at the age of 32

Musical sensation, actor, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez made it to the Billionaires’ Index after Bloomberg calculated her net worth as 1.3 billion. A significant contributor to the impressive numbers is her beauty brand, Rare Beauty which has taken over global beauty enthusiasts for its quality. Gomez became an entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her popular beauty brand.

As per the outlet’s report, over 80% of the ‘Hands to Myself’ singer’s wealth was a contribution of her majority share in Rare Beauty. Talking about it, marketing expert, Stacy Jones elaborated to the outlet, “Selena is not just a pop star. She’s a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.” Moreover, Selena Gomez’s investment in real estate projects, mental health start-up Wondermind, earnings from her singing and acting career, and lucrative paid partnerships have helped her achieve billionaire status.

Other revenue streams for the songstress include income from her show ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The Hulu series was just renewed for a fifth season and she reportedly makes $6 million a season. Meanwhile, the ‘Emilia Perez’ actress also charges north of $30 million for one endorsement deal, as reported by Page Six.

With her latest achievement, Selena now joins her long-time friend Taylor Swift. Swift entered the list with the successful run of her ongoing Eras Tour. In October 2023, she was declared a billionaire owing to her impressive musical career. In 2019, the songstress’ catalogue value was estimated at $400 million. Additionally, she earned $370 from her highly successful tour, $160 million through streaming, and around $100 million from record sales.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is set to return to the television screen with a sequel to Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. The upcoming show, ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ is scheduled to premiere on October 29. Despite her last album, ‘Rare’ released four years ago, Gomez has continued to maintain her footing in the entertainment business.