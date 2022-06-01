Seeing trailer, Rajamouli wishes to watch ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in theatre

Aamir Khan dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated, much-delayed movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Sunday night. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor. In it, Aamir plays a Sikh man, who gets deployed in the army, becomes a track star, falls in love, gets heartbroken, and lives a life full of adventures.

From audience to celebrities everyone, including acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, is praising the trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and jotted down his thoughts for Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

He wrote: “Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatres. My best wishes to the entire team”, Rajamouli’s post reads.

The IPL final featured Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which several people watched live on Monday.

The film will be released in August and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is currently working on a script, which is said to star Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, and the movie will begin as soon as the ‘RRR’ maker winds up his scripting work.

-with Inputs from IANS.