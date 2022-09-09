Netizens were left baffled after seeing Nora and Sid together

Follow Us:
A game-changer and a global icon, Nora is seen sharing space with Siddharth Malhotra in what can be termed as the hottest visuals ever! Netizens were left baffled as to what was going on!

Nora Fatehi & Siddharth Malhotra swipes the floor with their glamour

The trailer of Thank God was unveiled today and the one thing that left the internet excited was the super hot visuals of Nora and Sid!

The wow factor of the trailer was surely the palpable chemistry of 2 of the hottest names in the industry as of now! Nora and Siddharths look has also received a flurry of comments on social media as they channel the ultimate greek God and goddess vibes.

Now whether this is a song or a part of the film, more details are slated to be revealed soon but for now, we cannot get over how amazing these 2 look together!

