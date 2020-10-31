Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The news of the Scottish star’s demise was communicated by his family, according to a report in bbc.com. No official reason has been shared for death yet.

Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

He shot to global superstardom as Bond in 1962, with the first film of the 007 series, “Dr. No”, and then went on to work in “From Russia with Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

American Film Institute has voted James Bond as portrayed by Connery as the third-greatest hero in cinema history.

Although his avatar as the stylish superspy often defines Connery, he carved a successful Hollywood career with roles in films such as “The Name Of The Rose” (1986), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade” (1989), “The Hunt For Red October” (1990), “The Russia House” (1990), “Rising Sun” (1993), “Dragonheart” (1996), “The Rock” (1996), “Entrapment” (1998), “Finding Forester” (2000), and “The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen” (2003), among many others.

For his roles as Jimmy Malone in Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables”, Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his career.

Connery was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

A flurry of tributes has flooded Twitter.

Hugh Jackman wrote: “I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace.”

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “We lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you.”

We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020

His co-star in “The Hunt For Red October” Sam Neill tweeted: “Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power – that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor.”

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

A Twitter account created in the memory of Sir Roger Moore, who died in 2017, tweeted: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Actress Elizabeth Hurley tweeted: “RIP the glorious Sean Connery”

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Author Stephen King tweeted: “Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy.”