Paithani as the name suggests the beautiful cultural handloom saree with its rich heritage of Maharashtra is surely intriguing as title of any movie. The mystery of this film already has started creating ripples and interest, which is the joint venture of planet marathi & Golden ratio films.

From history to contemporary, Marathi cinema has witnessed various colours of life, including great biopics and theatrical dramas. From experimental filmmaking to commercial cinema, it saw different genres of Marathi cinema. 2020 brings a vivid range of movies, one of which will be “Gosht Eka Paithanichi”.

Sayali Sanjeev, the latest sensation has moved out to movies with bigger steps. A known face for quite a long time on the television and in every home, this young talented actress garbs a huge social media presence and fan following.

Aka Gauri of Kaahe Diya Pardes has come a way from television to quite a number of movies which are slotted to be released soon like Satarcha Salman, Manmauji, Jimma, AB aani CD.

But this time, Sayali Sanjeev comes forth and surprises in a completely new avatar that reminds us of the classic heroines of Indian Cinema in the upcoming Marathi film – “Gosht Eka Paithanichi “. She shall play the lead opposite Suvrat Joshi of fame Dil Dosti Duniyadaari.

Apparently, the script and story shall invoke various human emotions of life, values and blend them into an ambrosia of entertainment and reality to cater MARATHI audience. Sayali bagged this pivotal role of female lead which oozes style, grace & simplicity. The first look of the poster carries “hope and dreams in her eyes” according to the director. Paithani is being directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode, who is also the writer of the story. His previous film Jayjaykaar had bagged several state and international film festival awards for direction and screenplay. It truly catches attention the kind of intricate weaving this film will present to all of us in the coming days.

Sayali has always played different kind of roles and characters with utmost ease and has the natural flair of emoting through her eyes. How will her sweetness bring profundity in character and intensity will be interesting to see and watch!

Planet Talent, the talent management company of Planet Marathi, which handles Sayali Sanjeev has been instrumental in highlighting and guiding her to grab the important and pivotal role. In AB aani CD, which shall be released soon, she had shared the screen with legendary Amitabh Bachchan, which in turn is a big achievement. For an actor at such an early stage, her ambitions and hard work are churning out variety of roles to showcase her calibre. It will be worth a wait to watch the transformation onscreen for Paithani.

Akshay Bardpapurkar, head of Planet Marathi & Planet Talent shares about her, that she has the potential to be the next Smita Patil of Marathi Film industry.

The film has important other actors as well like Mrinal Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, Shashank Ketkar etc.