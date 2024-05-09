Sarah Jessica Parker teases ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 surprises

Sarah Jessica Parker recently spilled some exciting beans about the upcoming Season 3 of the beloved series ‘And Just Like That…’. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the seasoned actor shared her thoughts on what fans can expect from the next installment of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival.

Parker, a sprightly 59-year-old, hinted at the new season’s vibe, describing it as having a “souffle quality.” With a twinkle in her eye, she teased that viewers can anticipate a mix of layers, complexities, and the inevitable complications that tend to pepper Carrie’s life.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Rosie O’Donnell, known for her wit and charm, revealed her involvement in the series via a playful Instagram post. Sharing a snapshot of her script during a table read, she tantalized fans with her character’s name, Mary, and the episode title, “Outlook Good.”

Despite the buzz around O’Donnell’s addition, Parker clarified that she won’t be sharing any scenes with the comedian on screen. However, she did partake in a lively “table read” alongside her.

Taking to social media, Sarah Jessica Parker treated fans to a glimpse behind the scenes, sharing snapshots of the Season 3 scripts. She tagged her co-stars Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and others, building anticipation for what lies ahead.

However, not all familiar faces will be returning. Karen Pittman, who portrayed Miranda’s friend Nya Wallace, bid adieu to the series in March, leaving fans to wonder about the dynamics in the upcoming season.

As for Carrie Bradshaw, the character portrayed by Parker, her romantic saga continues. At the close of Season 2, Carrie found herself in a new abode but sans beau, as Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, took a step back to focus on his son. The question of Carrie’s love life looms large as fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 3 in 2025.

With tantalizing teasers and a seasoned cast, ‘And Just Like That…’ promises to serve up another delectable dose of drama and wit for fans old and new alike.