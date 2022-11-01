Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal start dubbing for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are dubbed for their upcoming film directed by Laxman Utekar. One of the anticipated pairings of the coming times, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy wrapping up their upcoming film which is produced by Maddock Films.

Vicky Kaushal took to his social media story and shared a glimpse of their recent activity. The picture showcases Maddock Films in capital letters and in the frame.

Tagging the production house and Sara Ali Khan, Vicky uploaded the story. Sara Ali Khan reshared the same on her social media. Recently, they revealed the first look of their film which raised curiosity amongst fans for the same. Their pairing is rated well amongst the fans as everybody is excited about it.

Check out the story:

Apart from this film, Sara has shot for 2 other films in 2022 itself. One is Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangadha and the other is Dharma Productions’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, where she will be stepping into the shoes of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ in the pipeline.