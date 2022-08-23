Sara & Vicky get clicked together at dance rehersals in the city

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together going for dance rehearsals in the city today. The duo will be seen together for Maddock Films’ untitled next, helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Vicky sported an off-duty look while he posed for the paparazzo. Sara on the other hand rocked a casual look with a crop top and pink shorts, with her tresses left loose.

Fans are left mighty excited to see the duo join hands on screen together for the first time in the film. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will appear on screen together for the first time in Laxman Uterkar”s upcoming film, which is currently untitled. Filming for the much-anticipated project reportedly wrapped earlier this year in January.

On the work front, Sara will also be seen in Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey. Vicky on the other hand will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’.