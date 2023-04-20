Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky-Katrina visit Aditya Chopra’s home post Pamela Chopra’s demise

Film producer and singer Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 74.

Celebrities thronged Aditya Chopra’s Mumbai residence to mourn the passing away of his mother. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with the Chopra family, was spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra’s house. His son Aryan accompanied him.

Couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their way to Aditya Chopra’s residence to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Earlier in the day, actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan attended the last rites of Pamela Chopra.

Singer Sonu Nigam and his wife also marked their presence at the funeral.

The news of Pamela Chopra’s demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. .

“With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,” read the social media statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.

Industry insiders called her the ‘muse’ of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband’s creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary ‘The Romantics’, in which, she talked about her husband’s way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Yash Chopra passed away at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra got married in 1970.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.