Sara Ali Khan revisits Kedarnath memories while filming in Khopoli for her next!

The young star shot portions of her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ in the Raigad district and got nostalgic to return 5 years later.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 1, 2022 8:45 pm

(Photo: Instagram/@SaraAliKhan)

Life comes full circle for Sara Ali Khan who is currently in Khopoli shooting for her next. The young star shot portions of her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ in the Raigad district and got nostalgic to return 5 years later.

Currently filming Gaslight in Khopoli, Sara gave audiences a glimpse of her experience there on her social media platform.

Posted a nostalgic Sara, “Sun, Shoot, Swim, Saturday – Sara’s favourite S’s …Throw back to Kedarnath shoot days.”

With ‘Kedarnath’, Sara Ali Khan proved her mettle as an actress, choosing to do a performance-heavy film right at the start of her career. The gorgeous star now takes on an unconventional role that pushes the envelope in this Pawan Kripalani directorial.

